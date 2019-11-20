The Brown and White
Bethlehem Police Department handcuffed a woman after she swerved and crashed her car into the fence of the Broughal Middle School field. The woman did not suffer any major injuries, and no one else was injured. (Evelyn Siao/B&W Staff)

BREAKING: Woman arrested, crashed car into fence of Broughal Middle School field

A woman swerved and crashed her car into the fence of Broughal Middle School on Brodhead Avenue around 11:40 a.m. The driver was handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance, but there were no major injuries, according to an officer from the Bethlehem Police Department. BPD said the cause is currently unknown.

A car crashed into the fence of the Broughal Middle School field on Brodhead Avenue. The Bethlehem Police Department arrested the driver, and closed the road. (Evelyn Siao/B&W Staff)

Brodhead Avenue was closed down due to the accident, and the car was towed around noon. No other injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

