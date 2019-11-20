A woman swerved and crashed her car into the fence of Broughal Middle School on Brodhead Avenue around 11:40 a.m. The driver was handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance, but there were no major injuries, according to an officer from the Bethlehem Police Department. BPD said the cause is currently unknown.
Brodhead Avenue was closed down due to the accident, and the car was towed around noon. No other injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
