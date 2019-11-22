Allegations of sexual misconduct by a Lehigh faculty member against a non-Lehigh individual were made, according to an email sent out by Provost Pat Farrell.

The faculty member has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the allegations, the email said. The investigation will be conducted by Karen Salvemini, the university’s Title IX coordinator.

“During this time, the faculty member will not be permitted on the Lehigh campus or in its facilities,” the email said.

Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of media relations, would not comment further.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.