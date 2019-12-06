With final exams less than a week away, students prepare for the end of the semester. The exam period will take place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 18, and there are no classes during this time, as it is dedicated soley to exams.

Many exams take place over a three-hour period. However, there are some classes have final writing assignments or papers in place of exams.

With exams concentrated in a week and a half period, the administration takes student stress into consideration.

Morgan Benner, ’19, learning and study skills assistant for the Center for Academic Success, said the center has received an abundance of student visits this semester. Benner said more students have sought help regarding their academic classes than last year.

Benner said she thinks midterm exam grades worried students, which prompted them to come to the center for help.

“We talk about what’s going on in their classes and their life,” Benner said. “The stress could be compounded, from not just school, but other things.”

Benner emphasized the importance of time management, and she often talks to students about how to use their time effectively.

Benner recommended Counseling and Psychological Services when dealing with any kind of stress, whether it is academic or social matters.

“I would definitely refer people to (Counseling and Psychological Services), because they not only have one-on-one counseling, but group counseling sessions as well,” Brenner said. “Finding a group of people that share your values and passion is helpful for student support.”

Bonor Ayambem, ‘23, said she did not know whether to call her feelings stress or nerves. She said, on a scale from one to ten, her stress level would be about a four or five. Time management is a key factor in studying for Ayambem, and she plans to study 15 to 20 hours for her final exams.

“I plan everything down to the second,” Ayambem said.

Ayambem said she has two exams on the same day, and she thinks the exam schedule was not planned well.

Similarly, George Jumes, ‘23, said he plans on studying for 10 to 20 hours for his exams. He said his stress level is at a three out of 10.

“Physics and math are both on the same day,” Jumes said. “I feel like they could plan it better.”