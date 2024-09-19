After a Lehigh volleyball doubleheader at the Middle Tennessee Tournament, senior Megan Schulte surpassed 1,000 career kills.

In her first season, Schulte led the program with 275 kills across 27 matches. She also finished the season with the third-most service aces.

Three seasons later, her kills total has quadrupled.

“1,000 kills has been a dream milestone of mine since I watched fifth-year Sabrina Lancaster do it my (first year),” Schulte said. “It represents not only my growth as a player but also how my teammates and the (Lehigh University volleyball) staff have supported me through this process.”

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Schulte.

Originally from Boise, Idaho, Schulte is a 35-hour drive from home. When she came to Lehigh to play, she said she had to adjust to being far away from her family.

“As happy as I have been with Lehigh as my choice of school, I wish it was closer to home,” Schulte said. “There is nothing that means more to me than making my parents proud, so when they can make it to games it makes my successes infinitely more special to me.”

Schulte attributes much of her success to the encouragement of her parents and brothers.

Even though they weren’t able to witness her 1,000 kills, Schulte said she felt fortunate to reach that milestone with the support of the program and her teammates.

She said the biggest highlight of being on the team is the ability to travel, compete and win alongside her best friends.

“I have made friendships through this program that I know will last me a lifetime,” Schulte said. “Everyone on this team is always in your corner.”

In her junior season, Schulte was named First Team All-Patriot League, UConn Tournament All-Tournament Team, Lehigh Steel Classic All-Tournament Team and finished first on the team in kills.

She also placed second in kills in the Patriot League.

Graduate assistant Casey Campbell joined the coaching staff this year after working with the team as a stat-caller.

While he’s only been Schulte’s coach for one season, he said she’s a consistent player and one of the best in the league.

“In her final year as a Mountain Hawk, I look forward to watching Megan push the bar higher and higher and continuing to better everyone around her,” Campbell said. “Megan has nothing left to prove to anyone in this league or on our team.”

He said there’s only one box left to check going into her senior season: a Patriot League Championship.

Coach Alexa Keckler said Schulte is a passionate player and always raises the bar.

She said Schulte’s drive has been key to the program’s success, and they will miss her leadership next year.

“She provides a constant drive and high level of play and expectation of those around her that will be very difficult to replace,” Keckler said.

Schulte said she wants to use her last semester to try new things and spend time with friends and family.

“My goal is always to play my best and go out with a bang, but I think the most important part is to soak it up,” Schulte said, “It is the end of something that has been a significant part of my life for nearly a decade.”