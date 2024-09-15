Four Lehigh students were taken into custody by the Northampton County Corrections Department on Sept. 9, according to Northampton County Court Records.

Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo were arraigned at Magisterial District Court and charged with forgery and theft of services on Sept. 9.

The four international students are currently awaiting preliminary hearings, scheduled for Sept. 24.

They are each being held on $100,000 bail in Northampton County Prison, according to judicial records.

A GoFundMe page has been created and shared on social media in support of Opoku, Oppong, Nomobon Sowah-Nai and Dabuo.

LUPD has declined to comment at this time and Lehigh University Officials have not returned a request for comment sent Sunday evening.