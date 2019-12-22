Former White House photographer Pete Souza to speak at Lehigh

Nationally-acclaimed photographer and best-selling author Pete Souza, who photographed both President Ronald Reagan and President Barack Obama, will be speaking at Lehigh on Feb. 6, according to Lehigh News.

The lecture, titled, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” will coincide with a solo exhibit of Souza’s photography in the Fairchild-Martindale gallery. The free public talk will be held in Packard 101 at 5 p.m.

Before Souza became chief White House photographer for the Obama Administration, Souza published “The Rise of Barack Obama” in July 2018, documenting Obama’s campaign when he was a senator from Illinois through his exclusive access.

Souza was the national photographer for the Chicago Tribune in their Washington bureau. While at the Tribune, Souza was one of the first journalists to cover the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, after 9/11, and was part of the staff to win the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for reporting on the airline industry.

Souza published one of the best-selling photography books of all time after “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” debuted at #1 on The New York Times best-selling list. Souza followed up with another best-seller, “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” which was published in October 2018 and depicts the contrasts between the Obama and Trump administrations through visual juxtapositions.

Now serving as a professor emeritus of visual communication at Ohio University, Souza has had his work appear in publications like Life, Fortune, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report.