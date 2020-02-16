Two men arrested near Farrington Square

Two men were arrested by Bethlehem Police at around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 16 near the corner of Morton and Vine streets.

The men were pulled over while driving their vehicle, a Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate. At one point, as many as four police cars were on scene. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, which lasted about 20 minutes.

The two men were young and African America. Officers only said the incident was a “traffic stop,” declining to comment further on the arrest.

The car was later towed around 2:30 a.m. from Morton Street.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared once it becomes available.