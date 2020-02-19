Beer lovers congregate during Lehigh Valley Beer Week from Feb. 15-22 as various restaurants in the area host special events and offer a variety of beer from local breweries. The official beer of the week this year is Guildy Pleasure IV from Funk Brewing Co. in Emmaus.

These are some of the restaurants that are participating in Beer Week this year.

The Brick

A popular destination for Lehigh students and a five-minute drive from campus, The Brick held an event on Feb. 17 to kickstart Beer Week.

Beer week vendor: Funk Brewing Co. – Emmaus, Pa.

What customers can expect: The Brick will host their annual pizza and beer pairing, which includes a flight of four beers paired with four pizzas priced at $30.

Special items: Beer from four different vendors, including Guildy Pleasure IV, are featured.

The Bayou Southern Kitchen and Bar

The Bayou offers Southern comfort food and will be hosting events all week.

Beer week vendor: Abomination Brewing and Cape May Brewing Co.

What customers can expect: A variety of styles of beer will be available for purchase during the week, including special beers from Abomination Brewing and Cape May Brewing Co.

Special items: The Bayou will be offering a combination of clams and a special beer from Abomination Brewing.

ZEST bar+grille

Newly-opened Zest Bar and Grille offers a rooftop patio and is within walking distance from campus.

Zest will be running specials all week from 5 to 9 p.m.

Beer week vendor: Saucony Creek and Cape May Brewing Co.

What customers can expect: Saucony Creek and Cape May Brewing Co. cans will be offered for $5 each.

Special items: Zest Bar and Grill will be offering $7 select appetizers, and the first few customers will receive free T-shirts.

Lost Tavern Brewing

Located on Bethlehem’s North Side, Lost Tavern Brewing is close to Lehigh and offers a variety of homebrewed beer and food options.

Beer week vendor: Lost Tavern Brewing will be offering their own homebrewed beer.

What customers can expect: Events will be held at both their Bethlehem location and Hellertown location, including live music and food trucks.

Special items: A five-course beer and chocolate pairing is offered on Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and there will be food offerings from Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. They will also have a free chili cook-off on Saturday.

For a complete list of events and vendors, visit https://lehighvalleybeerweek.com.