The ‘pause’ on Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic chapters was officially lifted after a letter was sent this evening to all current and aspiring Greek life members.

Chloe Abshire, the assistant dean and director of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, wrote that the university has been “pleased with the progress students have made in working collaboratively toward a positive resolution.”

She wrote that President John Simon and Vice President for Student Affairs Ric Hall reviewed plans created by Panhel, IFC and collectively between the three council presidents, including the Cultural Greek Council. Simon and Hall specified that creating these plans would be a condition for the pause to end.

“Students are in agreement that they will be held accountable to the action items that specifically address the health and safety concerns that resulted in the initial pause,” Abshire wrote.

The end of the ‘pause’ marks four weeks since aspiring Greek members were expected to sign bids to join fraternities, and five weeks since new members signed their bids to join sororities. Chapters could not participate in activities affiliated with Greek life, and were prohibited from contacting new and aspiring members.

IFC and Panhel chapters were effectively shut down starting Tuesday, Jan. 28, when the respective chapters were notified of a ‘pause’ via an email sent by Simon and Hall.

The initial email was addressed to current and aspiring members of the Greek community, citing a “deep concern” regarding their safety and well-being.

“Now the responsibility and accountability of living these values and upholding the implementation timeline is with each individual who is a part of this community,” Abshire wrote. “We are invested in supporting students as they begin to implement their plan and will encourage them to embrace peer accountability through their chapter and council procedures.”

Simon and Hall said in the Jan. 28 email that the pause would continue until members of the IFC and Panhel chapters came up with a plan to resolve the apparent issues of reckless behavior involving alcohol and drug abuse.

“With regard to the resumption of social activity and new member processes for the IFC and Panhellenic chapters, meetings are being held with those directly impacted by the resumption of activities as we move beyond the pause,” Abshire wrote. “In order to move forward, it is important that all members of the fraternity and sorority community contribute to the solutions that have been identified over the course of the past four weeks.”

The ‘pause’ followed several disciplinary actions against Greek chapters within a one-week span. Lehigh’s chapter of Phi Kappa Theta was dissolved on Jan. 20, Theta Xi was suspended from conducting any events on Jan. 24, and Delta Chi was temporarily suspended on Jan. 27 pending an LUPD investigation of drugs and alcohol in their house, according to university conduct records.