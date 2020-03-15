The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Bethlehem has been confirmed, according to a joint press release from the Bethlehem Health Department and Emergency Management.

The patient, a Bethlehem resident in the Lehigh County portion of the city, is an employee at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th St. in Allentown.

They are currently self-quarantining at home.

Officials with the Lehigh Valley Health Network said the patient has not been at LVHN-17th St. since last experiencing symptoms on March 5.

This case marks the 63rd case in Pennsylvania — up from 19 on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an earlier case in Northampton County, which, according to President John Simon, was one reason for Lehigh’s decision to move to online classes for the rest of the semester.

Free coronavirus screenings are being offered online by Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network.