Staff members of The Brown and White and members of the Lehigh community captured various scenes at transportation hubs over the last few days, as the coronavirus pandemic impacts travel around the world.

< ► > A screen displaying information regarding the coronavirus greets passengers upon arrival at customs at London Heathrow on March 15. In a televised speech from the Oval Office on March 11, President Trump did not include the U.K. and Ireland in a European travel ban. (Delaney McCaffrey/B&W Staff)