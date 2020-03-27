The following recommendations come from Jessica Raystin, an associate lifestyle editor. These are not reflective of the publication as a whole.

As 2020 rang in the new year, times of uncertainty, panic and chaos soon followed due to COVID-19. Many are wishing for times of the past where prosperity and calamity reigned.

By listening to certain ‘classic throwbacks,’ music can help transform ourselves back to more simpler times. Whether you were playing outside during recess in elementary school or entering the big leagues of junior high, we are here to help you relive those glory days.

Title: “Like Whoa”

Artist: Aly and AJ

Album: “Insomniatic”

Released: March 18, 2008

American pop duo sisters Aly and AJ were known for their Disney Channel movie appearances and music videos in-between commercials. “Like Whoa” is featured in the classic Disney Channel Original Movie “Minutemen.” The lyrics are what we need to hear right now with Aly starting the first verse singing, “Life is good, I can’t complain.”

Title: “So What”

Artist: Pink

Album: “Funhouse”

Released: Aug. 11, 2008

This was Pink’s first solo #1 to be on the Billboard Hot 100. Although this song was written about her separation from Carey Hart, she has been noted saying that instead of wallowing in the sorrow after the breakup, she was choosing to enjoy the spoils of her fame and wrote this angsty rock ballad. Even though Pink and Hart have reunited, the vibes the song gives off still remain. Use Pink’s energy to let out all of your frustrations!

Title: “Pon de Replay”

Artist: Rihanna

Album: “Music of the Sun”

Released: May 24, 2005

Originally from Barbados, Rihanna incorporated Caribbean dance rhythms into “Pon de Replay.” The song takes place in a dance club and “pon de replay” translates to “play it again” in the local Barbados dialect of Bajan. The lyrics are calling for Rihanna’s favorite song to not-stop playing, and making the music louder while she is on the dance floor. This is the perfect anthem for a full-blown dance party in your bedroom.

Title: “Dynamite”

Artist: Taio Cruz

Album: “Rockstarr”

Released: May 30, 2010

Taio Cruz’s music is what everyone needs right now. “Dynamite” takes place in a club, but does not focus on the typical club-related activities. Its lyrics message is to simply “Celebrate and live my life” by dancing. Featuring an extremely upbeat and catchy tune, this song makes you want to belt out the lyrics and jump up and down.

Title: “1985”

Artist: Bowling for Soup

Album: “A Hangover You Don’t Deserve”

Released: July 27, 2004

Originally written by “SR-71,” this cover by Bowling for Soup will not disappoint as this version reached Billboard #24 in its debut year. The song is about a middle-aged woman who is stuck in the 1980s as she notices that her whole life has just zoomed by, and she never got to truly live it before she settled down and had a family. A truly one of a kind sing-along with humorous lyrics that will lift anyone’s mood.

Title: “Year 3000”

Artist: The Jonas Brothers

Album: “It’s About Time”

Released: March 12, 2007

Known as the song that rose the Jonas Brothers to fame, “Year 3000” was adapted by the band from the original British band “Busted.” The song talks about transporting yourself into the future and is a staple song of the band. There is no way you do not know every lyric of this classic.

Title: “We R Who We R”

Artist: Kesha

Album: “Cannibal”

Released: October 11, 2010

A celebration of any sort of quirks or eccentricities, Kesha’s “We R Who We R” was written in response to a series of suicides by LGBTQA+ youth due to bullying. It is an anthem to celebrate oneself and not to be apologetic of that fact. If this message resonates with you, then Kesha’s music might just be up your alley.

Title: “Mr. Brightside”

Artist: The Killers

Album: “Hot Fuss”

Released: March 2009

Written about how one of the band member’s girlfriend cheated on him, the rock song emphasizes that even though one is hurting “Destiny is calling me/ I am Mr. Brightside” in order to emphasize in the wake of this disaster one will always rise up. With everything going on nowadays, it is important to look into the bright side of every situation.

Title: “Fireflies”

Artist: Owl City

Album: Ocean Eyes

Released: July 14, 2009

If you were alive in the late 2000s, chances are that you heard Owl City’s debut hit “Fireflies.” The song is both annoyingly catchy and incredibly cute. The electronica/pop band uses a lot of chimes and whimsical lyric usage to transport the listener into a dreamy nature landscape. It’s optimistic tune relaxes and calms by providing an outlet from your school work in a mere 3.5 minutes.

Title: “Right Round”

Artist: Flo Rida

Album: “R.O.O.T.S”

Released: January 27, 2009

Performed by American rapper Flo Rida with guest vocals featuring Kesha, the song discusses a man’s undeniable attraction to a girl he sees. The sing-along aspect of this song provides the best cure to anyone’s quarantine boredom. If you need a pick-me-up with the second round of exams around the corner, “Right Round” could be the best beat to do the trick.