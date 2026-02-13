Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Galleries

    Photo Gallery: “The Ebony Canal” highlights maternal health

    By Updated:1 Min Read
    Emmai Alaquiva, the director of "The Ebony Canal," speaking to an audience on Feb. 12, 2026 in Baker Hall. The Ebony Canal is an award-winning documentary directed by Viola Davis. The documentary focuses on maternal health in Black and Brown women. (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
    Emmai Alaquiva speaks to an audience in Baker Hall on Feb. 12, 2026. Alaquiva refers to himself as a “cinematic poet.” (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
    Alana-Yzola Daly and Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew are pictured watching Alaquiva speak. Yzola-Daly and Larkins-Pettigrew are both contributors to “The Ebony Canal.” (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
    Panelists after a screening of “The Ebony Canal” in Baker Hall on Feb. 12, 2026. From left to right; Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew; Aika Aluc; Emmai Alaquiva; Taneka Jones; Alana Yzola-Daly. (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
    Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew was featured as a panelist after the screening of “The Ebony Canal.” Larkins-Pettigrew said she specializes in maternal care, especially for women living with HIV. (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
    Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew is pictured at the reception before the screening of “The Ebony Canal” in Butz Lobby on Feb. 12, 2026. Larkins-Pettigrew is a professor and academic chair in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Drexel University. (Max Randall/B&W Staff)

    Related Posts

    Comment Policy


    Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

    The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.

    Leave A Reply