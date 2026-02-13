Photo Gallery: “The Ebony Canal” highlights maternal health

Emmai Alaquiva, the director of "The Ebony Canal," speaking to an audience on Feb. 12, 2026 in Baker Hall. The Ebony Canal is an award-winning documentary directed by Viola Davis. The documentary focuses on maternal health in Black and Brown women. (Max Randall/B&W Staff)
