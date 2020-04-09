The Brown and White is launching a new initiative.

We want to hear stories from you — our community members — about the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has impacted your lives. We believe in the power of the voices of our readers, and nobody is more apt to share and document the personal impacts of COVID-19 than you.

Please click the link below and fill out the Google form that will launch in a new window. Lehigh students, alumni, faculty, staff and Lehigh Valley residents are welcome to contribute. Our editors will publish as many responses as we can, in the words of the writer, with as little editing as possible.

Please also submit photos so we can display them if we choose to publish your response. Responses will require a valid email address to verify the identity of the respondent.

