Sports-related books to read during quarantine

Though the cancellation of spring sports around the U.S. has halted live game action for the time being, The Brown and White composed a list of some of the most iconic sports-related books to keep us in that competitive spirit during quarantine.

“Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream”

Bus Bissinger

Written in 1990, the plot of this book takes place in Odessa, Texas — a small town held together by a high school’s football culture. Bissinger captures games, practices and team meetings, focusing on a few specific players and the coach, who each lead especially unique lives filled with hardships such as career ending injuries and the death of parents. The boys in the book convert their pain to drive and persist through racist environments as they strive to win the state championship by leaning on each other.

“The Yogi Book”

Yogi Berra

This book is a perfect read for these gloomy days; a good “Yogi-ism” can cheer anyone up. For those who may not know who Yogi Berra is, this is also the perfect book for an introduction. Berra may be well-known for being one of the best catchers in MLB history or being a hall of famer, but he is also known for his incredibly unique and humorous quotes. In his own writing, Berra compiles some of his best one-liners, including context. A very lighthearted and silly read, Berra provides lasting entertainment.

“The Mamba Mentality: How I Play”

Kobe Bryant

Earlier this year, the world lost a basketball legend. Kobe Bryant was quite possibly one of the most motivated and talented athletes in history. He devoted his life to the game of basketball, and it clearly paid off. Bryant was a strong believer in the idea that Kobe (Bryant) on the court and Kobe (Bryant) off the court were two entirely different people. He gave himself the name “The Black Mamba” to separate the two, as “Black Mamba” was his alter ego that played ball and had no worries, and Kobe (Bryant) dealt with everything else off the court. This book gives insight into how he maintained the separation, the preparation he took to approach a game and how he became the player he was.

“The Boys of Winter: The Untold Story of a Coach, a Dream, and the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team”

Wayne R. Coffey

A list of great sports books would not be complete without this book by Wayne R. Coffey, the story that laid the platform for the 2004 film “Miracle.” Coffey tells the true story of the 1980 U.S. hockey team and their journey in training to beat the undefeated Soviet team. This book follows coach Herb Brooks and his unconventional approach to creating a new team and the reputation that U.S. hockey is a force to be reckoned with. This book is everything anyone could need — inspirational, joyful, sad, patriotic and evidence of the true beauty that lies behind sports and teamwork.