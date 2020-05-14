The Brown and White
Air Force One lands in Allentown. President Trump comes to the Lehigh Valley to visit Owen & Minor, a manufacturing company, in Macungie. (Jordan Wolman/B&W Staff)

Trump lands in Allentown

Published

Trump arrived in Allentown around 1:40 p.m. at Lehigh Valley International Airport. The motorcade pulled away around 1:55 p.m. to visit Owens & Minor, a medical equipment manufacturer and distributor, in Upper Macungie.

Personnel prepare for President Trump to land in Allentown. (Jordan Wolman/B&W Staff)

President Trump exits Air Force One and talks to people upon arrival. (Jordan Wolman/B&W Staff)

