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    Photo Gallery: Lehigh men’s tennis concludes season in Patriot League Championship

    By Updated:3 Mins Read
    Sophomore Ofer Hacohen skids across the clay court during his singles match at the Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon. Hacohen ultimately fell to his opponent, Navy's Jeffrey Etterbeek, 6-1, 6-4. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

    The Lehigh men’s tennis team concluded its season Sunday after participating in the Patriot League Championships at the Ulrich Varsity Tennis Courts in Bethlehem. Lehigh, ranked as the No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 ranked Navy 4-2. The appearance was only Lehigh’s second in program history and first as the top-ranked seed, and followed a 4-2 victory over Bucknell on Saturday morning in the semifinals.

    Lehigh first-year Aleksandar Daskalovic returns Navy’s Charlie Spencer’s serve in the Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon. Spencer was named the 2026 Joe Abrahamson Memorial Award winner, which is awarded to the Patriot League Championship MVP. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Teammates on the Lehigh men’s tennis team chant “Brown” and “White” during the Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon. Lehigh secured the lone doubles point, but lost 4-2 after four singles matches scored in Navy’s favor. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Senior Wyeth Anzilotti yells and celebrates after scoring a point against Navy double opponents Aniketh Ayinala and Tommy Kim. Anzilotti and partner first-year Henry Stoller went undefeated in Patriot League doubles during the regular season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh Howard Talmud ’77 head coach Craig Schwartz and Navy head coach Chris Garner talk during the Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon. No. 2 Navy defeated No. 1 Lehigh 4-2 at the Ulrich Varsity Tennis Courts. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    First-year Kosei Ogata fires a serve towards Navy opponent Tommy Kim in the Patriot League Championship. The singles match was abandoned at 5-7, 6-4, 1-1 after Navy defeated Lehigh 4-2. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh junior Alex Van Lumich shrugs to doubles partner fifth-year Sean Jaeger after defeating Navy’s Herrick Legaspi and Charlie Spencer. Van Lumich won both his doubles and singles matches during the Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    A Lehigh fan holds up two two’s with his hands while cheering on the men’s tennis team. No. 2 doubles Henry Stoller and Wyeth Anzilotti defeated Navy opponents Aniketh Ayinala and Tommy Kim 6-2. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh first-year Henry Stoller yells and celebrates after scoring a point in the Patriot League Championship against Navy. Stoller finished the regular season 9-3 in singles matches and 13-5 in doubles. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    The Lehigh men’s team stands in a huddle prior to the Patriot League Championship against Navy on Sunday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks previously defeated the Midshipmen 4-3 on March 28, but fell 4-2 in the championship. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

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