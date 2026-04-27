The Lehigh men’s tennis team concluded its season Sunday after participating in the Patriot League Championships at the Ulrich Varsity Tennis Courts in Bethlehem. Lehigh, ranked as the No. 1 seed, lost to No. 2 ranked Navy 4-2. The appearance was only Lehigh’s second in program history and first as the top-ranked seed, and followed a 4-2 victory over Bucknell on Saturday morning in the semifinals.