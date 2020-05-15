Taking a look at stand-out senior student-athletes

With graduation — albeit virtually — set to take place on May 17, The Brown and White compiled a list of some of the most prominent senior Lehigh athletes and their final year accomplishments. From fall athletes who were able to conclude their seasons naturally to the abruptly ended careers of some spring athletes, several Mountain Hawks stood out from the rest of the pack as they prepare to graduate from Lehigh.

Tony Gallo, infielder, baseball

Named a First-Team All-Patriot League selection in 2019, Gallo was batting .290 with a home run and four RBIs in 2020 through 15 games before the season’s cancellation. As a junior, Gallo hit .321 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs.

Camryn Buhr, guard, women’s basketball

Named Second-Team All-Patriot League in 2019-2020, Buhr led the team with averages of 12.1 points per game and 7.1 rebounds, as well as averaging 2.6 assists a game. Buhr is the only player in women’s basketball history to accumulate over 1,300 points and 700 rebounds in a career. She has been named to three straight All-League teams and was also nominated for the Senior CLASS award.

Jordan Cohen, guard, men’s basketball

A Third-Team All-Patriot League selection, Cohen led the Mountain Hawks in points per game (14.2) and set a career-high with 133 assists on the year. Cohen was also nominated for the Senior CLASS Award and was named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team for the third straight season, becoming just the seventh Patriot League player of all time to be named on three separate occasions.

Devon Bibbens, wide receiver, football

A First-Team All-Patriot League selection, Bibbens led the Mountain Hawks with 67 catches and 859 receiving yards. Bibbens also led the league in receiving yards per game.

Keith Woetzel, linebacker, football

Named to the First-Team All-Patriot League, Woetzel led all Lehigh defenders with 118 tackles, and his 12 sacks set a school record. Woetzel was also ranked second in the FCS in solo tackles per game, as well as being named a Third-Team All-American and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. Although he is graduating from Lehigh, Woetzel is transferring to University of Buffalo, where he will continue to play football.

Sondra Dickey, midfielder, women’s lacrosse

After notching 32 goals and 10 assists in eight games, Dickey was well on her way to another strong season for the Mountain Hawks before it was cut short. Prior to her senior season, Dickey had been named First-Team All-Patriot League twice in her career, as well as being named Second-Team All-Region twice and the program’s Player of the Year twice. Dickey was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes the most outstanding collegiate men’s and women’s lacrosse players in the country.

Conor Gaffney, midfielder, men’s lacrosse

Despite the six-game season, Gaffney was still able to get 42 ground balls and an assist, being named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. As a junior in 2019, Gaffney was named First-Team All-Patriot League and the Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Year.

Andrew Pettit, attacker, men’s lacrosse

A previous First-Team All-Patriot League selection, the fifth-year forward was able to notch 17 goals and nine assists in just six games in a shortened season. Pettit was recently named one of 70 men’s lacrosse finalists for the Tewaaraton Award.

Sarah Boyer, women’s rowing

Although the spring rowing season was canceled before it began, Boyer remains a standout for the rowing team, having made the First-Team All-Patriot League roster as a junior and winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Patriot League Championships as a sophomore.

Joey Kelly, pole vaulter, men’s track and field

Kelly was named a part of the First-Team All-Patriot League roster after the Indoor Patriot League Championships, where he took home gold. Kelly amassed two other first-place finishes as a senior, leading the pack at Fast Times Before Trials and the Lafayette Dual.

Kayla Arestivo, midfielder, women’s soccer

A three-year starter, Arestivo was named First-Team All-Patriot League for the second straight season as well as to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team. In her senior season, Arestivo scored two goals and added one assist.

Will Smith, goalkeeper, men’s soccer

Anchoring Lehigh’s backstop for the last four years, the senior captain was instrumental in helping capture a first Patriot League Championship since 2015. Smith was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year, a First-Team All-Patriot League selection and was one of 30 national players nominated for the senior CLASS Award. Smith compiled a league-best 10 shutouts and managed a .72 goals against average. His .853 save percentage led the entire nation.

Zarin Tuten, center back, men’s soccer

Lehigh’s most valuable defender, Tuten started 19 games for the Mountain Hawks and was named the team’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Tuten helped anchor a Lehigh defense that accrued a league-best 10 shutouts and was named First-Team All-Patriot League.

Mary-Hannah Smith, infielder, softball

A First-Team All-Patriot League selection as a junior, Smith carried her run of form into 2020, batting .309 with 10 RBIs in 17 games. A four-year starter, Smith was named to an All-League team in every season except her coronavirus-shortened senior year.

Parker Boyd, pitcher, softball

Lehigh’s ace on the mound, Boyd got off to a strong start in 2020, going 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 61.1 innings pitched. Boyd appeared in 11 of the team’s 17 games, starting in 10 of those appearances.

Payton Miles, women’s swimming and diving

Miles was named Second-Team All-Patriot League following the Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships, placing third in the 100-m freestyle. As of May 2019, Miles held the school record in the 50-m and 100-m freestyle, although Miles’ 100-m freestyle record was broken in February by junior Ann Foley. Miles also holds school records in the 200-m and 400-m freestyle relays.

Sibel Can, women’s tennis

Named Second-Team All-Patriot League as a junior in 2019, Can compiled a 7-5 singles record and a 7-3 doubles record in 2020 as Lehigh’s No. 1 in 12 matches in a shortened season. The only senior on the roster, Can has been a force in Lehigh’s lineup for years.

Jordan Otto, high jumper, women’s track and field

Named First-Team All-Patriot League after winning gold in the high jump at the Patriot League Indoor Championships, Otto finished her career with three Patriot League Championship high jump victories. Otto took home gold in the 2018 Outdoor Championships as well as the 2019 Indoor Championships.

Emily Poole, middle blocker, volleyball

Named Second-Team All-Patriot League, Poole accrued 263.5 points, a .300 hit percentage, 172 kills and 129 triple blocks. Poole was also named Second-Team All-Patriot League as a junior and served as an integral starter for the Mountain Hawks as a middle blocker.

Jordan Kutler, wrestling

A three-time EIWA champion, Kutler was a star for the Mountain Hawks in his career, compiling a 21-1 record in his final season and ranking No. 3 nationally in the 174-pound weight class. Kutler helped guide Lehigh to a No. 10 ranking in the NWCA Coaches Poll and was recently named an All-American. Kutler also qualified for his third consecutive NCAA Tournament in 2020.