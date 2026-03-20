Gracie Shoup began playing lacrosse because she was thrown into it when she was young.

And with a stick in her hands, she never looked back.

The Lehigh junior attacker from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, was recruited to Ohio State University after she helped lead her high school, William Penn Charter, to a state title in 2022. She played for the Buckeyes for one year but came to Lehigh to start her sophomore season feeling it was a better fit.

She was right.

Shoup said she was welcomed to Lehigh’s lacrosse team without hesitation.

“My teammates — I owe it all to them, they’re just always great,” she said.

Lehigh coach Steph Lazo said she’s proud of how Shoup has stood up and become an offensive leader.

“I think some of her strengths (are) definitely her vision behind the cage (and) also her execution on her passes when she gets her hands free,” she said.

Shoup is third on the team with 32 points, trailing only senior attacker Kacie Wines and junior attacker Molly Snow. Of those 32 points, 14 are goals.

Although Lehigh fell to American 19-15 Friday afternoon, Shoup set the offensive tone early, scoring a pair of goals in the first quarter and contributing to Lehigh’s 10-9 halftime lead. She finished the game with three goals and three assists.

“She was just really consistent and steady in her play today,” Lazo said.

Shoup said she loves lacrosse because of her teammates and the bonds they create together. She said her teammates are some of her best friends, and she wants to bring those same bonds onto the field. It’s part of her preparation process.

“Lifting up my teammates and having their backs,” Shoup said. “And knowing they have my back.

“We know we have the power to (win), so just going into every game and knowing that — trusting each other and just putting four quarters together and coming out with some wins.”

Lazo said Shoup is a competitor, but also light hearted — harboring an ability to support the people around her while also doing her job.

“She’s just a ray of sunshine,” Lazo said.