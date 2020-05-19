A sexual assault was reported at an off-campus residence at around 5 a.m. on May 19, according to a safety alert sent by Lehigh Police to the campus community. The alert was sent at 7:23 a.m.

LUPD said the suspect is a Black male with short hair who was wearing a brown Lehigh sweatshirt and a mask.

Bethlehem and Lehigh Police are conducting an investigation into the matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 610-865-7187 or LUPD at 610-758-4200.