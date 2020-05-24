Despite seemingly insurmountable circumstances, Lehigh’s class of 2020 graduated via virtual commencement on May 17. The events of the day included a university-wide commencement ceremony for both graduate and undergraduate students, as well as a celebration for first-generation graduates with President John Simon, individual department Zoom calls and more.

The Lehigh community embraced the digital celebrations, sharing their congratulations to the graduating class of 2020 across social media, using the hashtag #LehighGrad.

Updates from the day were shared on Lehigh’s social media accounts as well as on The Brown and White‘s Twitter account. The live event was broadcasted on the university’s website, which remains available for viewing.

HAPPENING NOW: Lehigh’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony starts soon. Watch it at: https://t.co/o2ceLzaZeW — The Brown and White (@LUBrownWhite) May 17, 2020

When isolating keeps you from taking graduation pics with your friends, so you improvise by photoshopping yourself in. So grateful for the memories made these past four years at Lehigh! Looking forward to when we can come together to celebrate & take pics in person! #LehighGrad pic.twitter.com/rTY6HB992h — Kelly Vaughn (@kellyavaughn_) May 17, 2020

Such a special day for the First Generation #lehighgrad! Congratulations to you all! #ClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/UgszZJaDX6 — D. Beautreau 🇩🇲 (@Dee_beautreau83) May 17, 2020

Closing remarks were shared from the widely followed Asa Packer Twitter account, which acknowledged the hurdles the class of 2020 had to overcome to finally reach graduation day.