The Brown and White
Lehigh's class of 2020 graduated through a virtual commencement ceremony on May 17. The Lehigh community was active on social media offering words of congratulations and encouragement for the graduates.

Friends, family celebrate virtual commencement with #LehighGrad

Despite seemingly insurmountable circumstances, Lehigh’s class of 2020 graduated via virtual commencement on May 17. The events of the day included a university-wide commencement ceremony for both graduate and undergraduate students, as well as a celebration for first-generation graduates with President John Simon, individual department Zoom calls and more.

The Lehigh community embraced the digital celebrations, sharing their congratulations to the graduating class of 2020 across social media, using the hashtag #LehighGrad.

Updates from the day were shared on Lehigh’s social media accounts as well as on The Brown and White‘s Twitter account. The live event was broadcasted on the university’s website, which remains available for viewing.

Congratulatory posts to the class of 2020 were shared across Twitter as well. 

Graduates, as well as those celebrating them, also took to Instagram, where they shared personal highlights, congratulations and hopes for the future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now allow me to introduce myself…. Dayshia K. René🔹Magna Cum Laude🔹B.S. in Business & Economics with a major in Accounting, and Double Minors in Business Information Systems and Asian Studies 👩🏽‍🎓🍾#lehighgrad #classof2020 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ And just like that it’s over. I’ll always remember the blood, sweat, tears, laughter and amazing memories that were a part of these 4 years. Moving to Bethlehem,PA, and transitioning to a life where there was no one from home that I could relate to was harder than I thought… my comfort zone became nonexistent. But looking back.. it made me grow in ways I couldn’t imagine. I needed this. Thank you Lehigh for the unforgettable memories and the friends that turned into family. Thank you to God, my parents (who are the foundation to everything that I achieve), and my amazingly supportive family back home who stood by me every step of the way. Class of 2020 we did it! 🎉🎉 ✨✨✨ ✨✨✨✨ 📸: @juliusverdio

A post shared by Dayshia René ♥ (@ms.rene2u) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

2020 is full of surprises. Graduated but I have summer classes for grad school next week 🙂 #lehighgrad

A post shared by Nikayla Begaye (@nikaylabegaye77) on

Congratulatory posts were abundant from supporters of Lehigh athletics, specifically from the coaches of graduating athletes.

Closing remarks were shared from the widely followed Asa Packer Twitter account, which acknowledged the hurdles the class of 2020 had to overcome to finally reach graduation day.

