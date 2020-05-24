Despite seemingly insurmountable circumstances, Lehigh’s class of 2020 graduated via virtual commencement on May 17. The events of the day included a university-wide commencement ceremony for both graduate and undergraduate students, as well as a celebration for first-generation graduates with President John Simon, individual department Zoom calls and more.
The Lehigh community embraced the digital celebrations, sharing their congratulations to the graduating class of 2020 across social media, using the hashtag #LehighGrad.
Updates from the day were shared on Lehigh’s social media accounts as well as on The Brown and White‘s Twitter account. The live event was broadcasted on the university’s website, which remains available for viewing.
HAPPENING NOW: Lehigh’s first ever virtual commencement ceremony starts soon. Watch it at: https://t.co/o2ceLzaZeW
— The Brown and White (@LUBrownWhite) May 17, 2020
Congratulatory posts to the class of 2020 were shared across Twitter as well.
When isolating keeps you from taking graduation pics with your friends, so you improvise by photoshopping yourself in. So grateful for the memories made these past four years at Lehigh! Looking forward to when we can come together to celebrate & take pics in person! #LehighGrad pic.twitter.com/rTY6HB992h
— Kelly Vaughn (@kellyavaughn_) May 17, 2020
Such a special day for the First Generation #lehighgrad! Congratulations to you all! #ClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/UgszZJaDX6
— D. Beautreau 🇩🇲 (@Dee_beautreau83) May 17, 2020
Graduates, as well as those celebrating them, also took to Instagram, where they shared personal highlights, congratulations and hopes for the future.
Dear graduates… Trust us when we say your time at Lehigh has prepared you for what comes next. When it comes to resilience, spirit, and grit, your class has shown they have what it takes — especially during these unprecedented times. Just know that if you need help along the way, there are 85K alumni ready and willing to be there for you. Congratulations and welcome to the #lehighalumni community, Class of 2020.
Now allow me to introduce myself…. Dayshia K. René🔹Magna Cum Laude🔹B.S. in Business & Economics with a major in Accounting, and Double Minors in Business Information Systems and Asian Studies 👩🏽🎓🍾#lehighgrad #classof2020 ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ And just like that it’s over. I’ll always remember the blood, sweat, tears, laughter and amazing memories that were a part of these 4 years. Moving to Bethlehem,PA, and transitioning to a life where there was no one from home that I could relate to was harder than I thought… my comfort zone became nonexistent. But looking back.. it made me grow in ways I couldn’t imagine. I needed this. Thank you Lehigh for the unforgettable memories and the friends that turned into family. Thank you to God, my parents (who are the foundation to everything that I achieve), and my amazingly supportive family back home who stood by me every step of the way. Class of 2020 we did it! 🎉🎉 ✨✨✨ ✨✨✨✨ 📸: @juliusverdio
2020 is full of surprises. Graduated but I have summer classes for grad school next week 🙂 #lehighgrad
Congratulatory posts were abundant from supporters of Lehigh athletics, specifically from the coaches of graduating athletes.
Thank you, @genagrundhoffer! 🏀🎓#DearLehigh | #LehighGrad | #Lehigh20 pic.twitter.com/AVTrH2B7QW
— Lehigh Women’s Basketball (@LehighWBB) May 22, 2020
Closing remarks were shared from the widely followed Asa Packer Twitter account, which acknowledged the hurdles the class of 2020 had to overcome to finally reach graduation day.
Sometimes you jump by choice, and sometimes you get a push.
The class of 2020 got a push. Not before you were ready (you are), but before you wanted to. That’s ok! Don’t glare over your shoulder — fix your gaze forward and be thankful for the boost.#lehighgrad
— Asa Packer (@AsaPackersGhost) May 17, 2020
