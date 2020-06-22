The Patriot League Council of Presidents has announced a number of guidelines related to the resumption of Patriot League fall sports, with student-athletes returning to campus at the same time as all other students.

The announcement includes four guiding principles with an emphasis on ensuring that health and safety remains the highest priority amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-league competition, or games played against schools in other conferences, will not start prior to Sept. 4, while Patriot League competition is anticipated to begin at the end of September, the announcement says. All Patriot League competition will finish before Thanksgiving.

The announcement states that no teams will fly to competitions and that regular-season competition will not have overnight travel, with a few rare exceptions.

Patriot League institutions will also need to confirm that non-league competitors are following comparable health and safety protocols in advance of games against them.

Full Patriot League members include American, Army West Point, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola Maryland and Navy.

Adjusted schedules that follow this criteria have yet to be announced, with Patriot League Athletic Directors and league staff developing those plans, to be released at a future date, the announcement says.