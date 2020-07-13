The Brown and White
You are at:»»BREAKING: Patriot League to cancel all fall sports
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks line up for a snap against the Lafayette Leopards at Goodman Stadium. The Patriot League announced it has canceled all fall sports due to the pandemic. (Sam Henry/B&W Staff)

BREAKING: Patriot League to cancel all fall sports

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Coronavirus, Sports

The Patriot League has decided to cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced earlier today.

Read the full announcement here. 

The decision does not yet impact winter or spring sports. Conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports “will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities,” the league said.

“The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester,” the announcement read.

The decision was signed by the Patriot League Council of Presidents, which includes Lehigh President John Simon.

The decision comes after the Ivy League announced last week it will cancel all sports until Jan. 1, 2021.

 

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Coronavirus, Sports
Health Center to open second clinic, provide testing and contact tracing this semester

With the expectation that some students will return back to campus in the fall, there are endless questions of how...

Close