The Patriot League has decided to cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced earlier today.

The decision does not yet impact winter or spring sports. Conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports “will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities,” the league said.

“The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester,” the announcement read.

The decision was signed by the Patriot League Council of Presidents, which includes Lehigh President John Simon.

The decision comes after the Ivy League announced last week it will cancel all sports until Jan. 1, 2021.