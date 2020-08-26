Richard Weisman is a professor emeritus of water resources engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He also serves as a faculty mentor in the Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone.
In 1988, Lehigh’s board of trustees bestowed an honorary degree on Donald J. Trump when he spoke at Lehigh’s commencement. I want to make sure that all new students, staff and faculty at Lehigh are aware of this fact, and I want to remind returning students. I also want to articulate for new students what I consider to be our university’s cherished values and draw a contrast between our values and the ones demonstrated by President Trump both before and during his presidency.
A list of Lehigh’s values must start with the Principles of Our Equitable Community.
In this document, which was formally adopted by the board of trustees, the faculty, the Undergraduate and Graduate Student Senates, and the Employee Relations Advisory Committee, we agree to affirm the dignity of people, to strive for an inclusive and equitable community, to create a respectful environment and to hold one another accountable. We say that we abhor prejudice based on personal characteristics like nationality, gender, ethnic origin, etc. And we do not tolerate bullying.
In addition to those stated principles, I would add some other values that are quite obvious for a university. Primarily among them is the idea of science, especially the use of the scientific method as a means to discover reality. Rational thought, written and spoken eloquence, development of cogent arguments are essential goals of a university education.
We treasure open debate in the classroom and on the campus. Lehigh also treasures three other enduring values: competence, leadership and teamwork. Much of the curriculum in all our colleges at Lehigh is geared toward these skills and processes.
The contrast with Trump is extraordinary.
Has Trump been competent? Has he exhibited good leadership? Is he a team player or has he assembled a consistent leadership team around him? Is he rational? Does he exhibit written and spoken eloquence? Does he recognize good science as a foundation for policy? Has he said and done things that show prejudice based on personal characteristics? Does he affirm the basic dignity of all human beings? Does he exhibit a care for our people? Has he bullied, even weak and defenseless people? Has he strived for inclusiveness? Has he ever lied?
Please know that Lehigh’s board of trustees has been asked two times to rescind Trump’s honorary degree and twice they have come back with “no action” and no explanation for that decision.
I ask you to consider whether Donald J. Trump has lived up to Lehigh’s values and principles. I submit that the answer is a resounding “no.” He has been a scoundrel, a liar and a bully for a very long time. I think he has not changed in his basic attitudes and actions toward minorities, women, and foreign nationals through his adult life.
Our board did rescind Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. Why not Trump’s? Is it because Cosby was an easy (Black) target? Perhaps they won’t do this for Trump because he is a sitting (but highly dishonored) president?
To all students, staff, and faculty, let’s not allow this issue to fade away. Speak up, write a letter, or send an email to those powerful people who control this and other issues of fairness and equity.
Just what Lehigh University needs another round of political “get even” with “a scoundrel, a liar and a bully”. Please wait for this bozo to leave public office. Until then you and others have the opportunity to register your disgust by voting for an alternative; until then pray for this poor soul so that he may accomplish some good for your country as your President.
Congratulations, Bob. My comment was censored. I failed to agree with the Lehigh University Censors. Apparently you made enough disparaging remarks about Trump that agree with the views of the Censors. You probably got good grades in school, too. My thoughts will never be known because they do not conform. Again, congratulations.
Trump has accomplished virtually all of his agenda that was the basis of his election bybthe people in 2016.
Your political bias wants to punish someone for not executing your sgenda.
Lehigh made a good decision in recognizing the capabilities of this man 20 years before the people endorsed his leadership.
“Our board did rescind Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. Why not Trump’s? Is it because Cosby was an easy (Black) target?”
The University rescinded Cosby’s degree because he was convicted and sentenced in a court of law. It had nothing to do with his race but rather with the fact that he drugged and raped multiple women. While you may disagree with Trump’s policy decisions and abhor his behavior, he is not serving time in prison for a crime that he was proven guilty of (and one of the worst crimes imaginable on top of that). If the day comes that Trump is convicted of a serious crime then it would be fair to compare his degree to Cosby’s. Until then, you are continuing to hurt the victims of Cosby’s heinous crimes by saying that the only reason that he has been outcast by the University is because he is black.
Thank you for commenting and engaging with our content. We just want to clarify one point that has been raised multiple times. Lehigh actually rescinded Bill Cosby’s degree years before his conviction. His degree was rescinded in 2015 and he was not convicted until 2018. The Brown and White wrote about this issue in 2015 when his degree was rescinded: https://thebrownandwhite.com/2015/10/14/lehigh-rescinds-bill-cosby-honorary-degree/#:~:text=Bill%20Cosby%20is%20announced%20as,honorary%20doctor%20of%20laws%20degree.
Sorry. I can’t comment here. The Censors delete my innocuous comments without explanation. Just like the censors deleted the comments of my ancestors in the Soviet Union.
The question is has Lehigh lived up to The Donald’s standards and it hasn’t. It is a pitiful shell of it’s former greatness. If I were Donald I wouldn’t want their stupid degree
President Donald J Trump is going to win re-election handily and we should be proud of what he has done for America and all Americans.
Lehigh University should issue him a second honorary degree and benefit from supporting him.
Pray for Joe Biden’s health and Kamala Harris’ soul.
The issue has already gone before the Board and they have said “no action.”
Concerning the Bill Cosby ‘parallel’: he is a convicted criminal, and while there are issues with Mr. Trump’s behavior, he has not been convicted or charged with anything. Mr. Trump even said at one point: “I will be a better man…” Additionally, Mr. Cosby did make some deleterious comments during his 1987 address. Race had nothing to do with the deletion of the latter’s honorary degree.
Let me point out that Mr. Trump has done some good for the nation, some say much good. The fact that Dr. Weisman and others may well disagree with this assessment, and be more condemnatory on moral concerns, tends to illustrate that certain features of Mr. Trump’s performance as President and character as a man are open to interpretation.
Further, we should remember that we have a supplemental reason to treat Mr. Trump graciously. He is Lehigh family as his elder brother Fred graduated from our school.
I therefore feel it is time to move on.