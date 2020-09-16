The Patriot League announced a partnership with Synergy Sports Technology earlier this month, which will result in the implementation of a three-camera replay system to all men’s and women’s basketball teams’ stadiums.



The partnership, which was announced on Sept. 2, is intended to aid coaches, players and referees with a more advanced system that can be used to analyze practices, game film or replay review in a timely manner.

The cameras will be installed in each Patriot League facility before the opening of the 2020-2021 basketball season.

Rich Wanninger, Patriot League senior associate commissioner for external relations, is confident this system will expedite the process of uploading film.

“The upload process will be improved because we are one of the preferred partners,” Wanninger said. “In the past, we might have got stuck in a queue to get those games uploaded, but now we are a priority.”

Wanninger said, while the Patriot League has had video replay for seven or eight seasons, Synergy Sports Technology’s system is more comprehensive.

Sue Troyan, head coach of the women’s basketball team, said she is excited for the Synergy Sports partnership.

“The ability to have instant footage will allow coaches to teach in the moment with a visual resource for our student-athletes,” Troyan said. “Oftentimes we are giving this feedback to our players the following day after spending a good amount of time breaking down film. This resource will provide this footage to us instantaneously, allowing us to teach in the moment with visual feedback.”

Aside from helping coaches watch film more efficiently, it will also allow players to comprehend the breakdown of a game in a new way.

Synergy provides extensive statistics using the replays, granting players the tools to visually and analytically break down games in real time, Wanninger said. The new technology also permits teams to record and break down their practices.

Wanninger said referees will benefit from the three-camera system on game day as well. The increased number of cameras will enable referees to see different angles during replay reviews, improving the chances of getting the call correct. The cameras have an overlap in camera angles, which will help decipher tough officiating calls.

Additionally, Wanninger said the three-camera system will allow fans at home to see the game from more angles and see more replays.

Men’s basketball head coach Brett Reed said, in a unique year where there are a limited number of practices and in-person contact, the partnership will aid virtual communication substantially.

“It’s going to be integrated very well into our structure and system,” Reed said. “Especially considering some of the social distancing guidelines, as we move forward with this technology with synergy and motion, it will allow us to share information well and not necessarily have to do it in person.”

Reed said he has extensive knowledge in data analytics because he researched data as part of his doctorate in instructional technology.

Even with the increase in analytics, Reed said there is still an art between letting your instincts take over versus trusting the numbers.

“I use the data to help guide me, but ultimately I have to trust my instincts and experiences,” he said.

As the men’s and women’s basketball teams look to get back to playing in the near future, Troyan and Reed are excited about the Patriot League’s decision to partner with Synergy Sports.