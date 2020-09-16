The Patriot League announced a new partnership with ESPN in a Wednesday news release.
“The Patriot League has reached a multi-year agreement that makes ESPN+ the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events, starting with the 2020-2021 academic year,” the announcement said.
While Lehigh sports will not have live action this fall, the agreement will go into effect this weekend.
“The first event involving a Patriot League school this fall is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, when Navy hosts Pittsburgh in a women’s soccer contest,” the league said.
Navy and Army are the only schools in the Patriot League that are allowed to have a fall season.
With this announcement, the Patriot League is one of 20 athletic conferences to partner with ESPN. ESPN+ will be home to more than 800 annual events, including college football games and men’s and women’s basketball contests.
For $5.99 a month, or $49.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers will gain access to Patriot League live events and other ESPN programming.
