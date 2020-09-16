The Brown and White
The Mountain Hawks pose for pictures after winning the Patriot League on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Goodman Stadium. All Patriot League games will now be accessible through ESPN+. (Sam Henry/B&W Staff)

BREAKING: Patriot League announces new partnership with ESPN

The Patriot League announced a new partnership with ESPN in a Wednesday news release. 

“The Patriot League has reached a multi-year agreement that makes ESPN+ the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events, starting with the 2020-2021 academic year,” the announcement said. 

While Lehigh sports will not have live action this fall, the agreement will go into effect this weekend. 

“The first event involving a Patriot League school this fall is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, when Navy hosts Pittsburgh in a women’s soccer contest,” the league said. 

Navy and Army are the only schools in the Patriot League that are allowed to have a fall season.

With this announcement, the Patriot League is one of 20 athletic conferences to partner with ESPN. ESPN+ will be home to more than 800 annual events, including college football games and men’s and women’s basketball contests.

For $5.99 a month, or $49.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers will gain access to Patriot League live events and other ESPN programming.

Close