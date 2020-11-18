Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 91 total active cases of COVID-19 among students living in the Bethlehem area as of Nov. 18, marking a 30-case increase from one day ago.

There are 31 on-campus cases and 60 off-campus cases.

On Nov. 9, there were just seven total active COVID-19 cases among Lehigh students living in Bethlehem.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,339 new positive active cases of COVD-19 as of Nov. 18, bringing the statewide total to 281,285 cases. The new case numbers yet again broke the state’s record for the number of new cases reported in a single day, breaking yesterday’s record of 5,900 cases by more than 400.

There are currently 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That’s an increase of 162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 from one day ago.

Just yesterday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced new regulations meant to curb the spread of the pandemic. Starting Friday, nearly all travelers into the state — including Pennsylvania residents — must get tested or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The Department of Health reported that last week’s statewide positivity rate was 9.6 percent, up from seven percent the week prior. The 14-day moving average of the number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September, the department reported.