Lehigh anticipates requiring the booster shot for all students, faculty and staff at some point early in the spring semester, the university announced in an email.

“The timing of this requirement will be decided based on regional case counts and the spread of the Omicron variant in the region; therefore we strongly encourage you to get your booster if you are eligible over the winter break,” the email said.

As of Dec. 15, there are three active COVID-19 cases for students living on or off-campus and nine active cases for teachers and staff, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Lehigh’s decision was made due to evidence that the booster shot is important to protect people against the Omicron variant, the email said.

In place of testing 10 percent of vaccinated students, Lehigh is offering one-time optional testing for students, faculty and staff before leaving campus for winter break, according to the email.

Beginning on Dec. 20 the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated every Monday until Jan. 14.