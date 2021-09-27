There is currently one active COVID-19 case among students and three active cases among faculty members as of Sept. 27.
Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting zero cases among students living off campus. The one active case is among a student living on-campus.
The one active positive case comes as a stark contrast to the beginning of the semester when active cases counts were high. After the second week of classes the active case count was 207.
Since Aug. 9 there have been 365 active cases of COVID-19 among students and 17 cases among faculty.
Currently, 96.5 percent of students and 95.1 percent of faculty are fully vaccinated.
