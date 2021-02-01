BREAKING: Blizzard prompts city-wide state of emergency

The City of Bethlehem issued a press release last night declaring a weather based state of emergency beginning at 7 p.m. that will stay in effect until 1 p.m Tuesday, February 2.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the city of Bethlehem has seen upward of 18 inches of snowfall. The storm is predicted to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Lehigh University had plans to begin student COVID-19 entry surveillance testing Tuesday and Wednesday amid a modified return-to-campus quarantine period. All students with appointments Tuesday have been asked to reschedule their appointment for a later time. The COVID-19 surveillance testing team has opened up additional appointment slots on Thursday and Friday to allow for rescheduling.

Although students were asked to quarantine upon returning to campus between Jan. 25 through Feb. 7 after testing negative at home, there are currently five on-campus and ten off-campus COVID-19 cases within the university community.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Please return to the page for continued updates as the storm progresses.