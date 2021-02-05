BREAKING: Surveillance testing finds 50 positive COVID-19 cases, campus reopening plan altered

BREAKING: Following the first week of spring semester surveillance testing, there have been 50 total reported cases of coronavirus, The COVID-19 Response Team announced in an email sent on Feb. 5, 2021.

Fourteen of the reported active cases are among students living on campus, in residence halls. The remaining 36 are students who are living off campus in the Bethlehem area.

All students returning to Lehigh, both on campus and off, are required to take two Lehigh monitored COVID-19 tests within the first two weeks of classes.

Due to a higher than anticipated positivity rate, the Team has chosen to alter the campus reopening plan. The primary change includes the decision to continue with take-out only dining, as opposed to in-person dining, which was set to begin this week.

Despite the uptick in cases, the modified quarantine period will end as previously announced, allowing for select on-campus activities to proceed.

The opening of libraries as well as resumption of in-person classes will begin on Monday, as planned.

The COVID-19 Response Team urges students to limit close contact and continue exercising caution, in order to minimize positive cases and maximize in-person activity throughout the semester.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Please return to The Brown and White for continued COVID-19 updates.