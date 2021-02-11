BREAKING: Surveillance testing finds 293 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 106 on Feb. 8

BREAKING: As of Feb. 11, there are 293 total active cases of COVID-19 among students living on or off campus. This is more than double the number of active cases reported by The Brown and White on Feb. 8.

Of the 293 cases, 101 are among students living in residence halls on campus, and 192 are among students living off campus in the Bethlehem area.

Since Jan. 1, there have been a total of 348 cases among students living on or off campus.

So far, Lehigh has conducted 8,783 COVID-19 surveillance tests. Of those tests, 303 have yielded positive results–a positivity of rate of 3.45 percent.

The COVID-19 Response Team urges students to limit close contact and continue exercising caution in order to minimize positive cases and maximize in-person activity throughout the semester. This story will be updated as more information is made available. Please return to The Brown and White for continued COVID-19 updates.