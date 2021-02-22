Oliver Yao announced as interim deputy provost for graduate education

In a Feb. 22, email to the campus community, Provost Nathan Urban announced the promotion of Oliver Yao, associate dean for graduate programs and George N. Beckwith Professor in the Lehigh College of Business, to interim deputy provost for graduate education.

Yao succeeds Beth Dolan, who left her role to serve as interim dean of the College of Health, following the resignation of Whitney Witt, the college’s interim dean, in December, 2020.

“Oliver cares deeply about the graduate student experience here at Lehigh, and I have the utmost confidence that he will serve our university and our graduate students well as interim deputy provost,” Urban said in the email.

Yao started at Lehigh in 2003 and served as chair of the department of management from 2015 to 2018. He has been awarded the Carl R. and Ingeborg Beidleman Research Award and the Lehigh MBA Excellence in Teaching Award.