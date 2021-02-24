The Brown and White Weekly: 2/23

Associate Multimedia Editor Yamelin Jaquez runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Yamelin Jaquez.

Lehigh’s COVID-19 testing budget has surpassed 1 million dollars with each test costing between 80 to 140 dollars, said Provost Nathan Urban.

According to the University’s dashboard, Lehigh has administered 10,547 surveillance tests since the beginning of the spring semester until Feb. 17.

As of Feb. 23, the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 150 active cases, with 101 cases being from students living off-campus and 49 from students living on-campus.

Local Bethlehem businesses are facing challenges with the impact of winter weather.

Storms and cold temperatures have made it hard for owners and employees to get to work and some restaurants like Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor are depending on delivery to keep their doors open.

Lehigh is now using a two-factor authentication program called Duo to prevent cyber threats and perpetrators.

While some students have expressed frustration with the new system, Lehigh hopes it will help keep students and staff accounts safe.

In sports news, both the men and women’s basketball teams had games this past weekend after a two-week pause due to COVID-19 infections.

The men’s team took a 75-47 loss to Loyola in Stabler Arena on Saturday and the women’s team lost 70-60 to Lafayette on Sunday,

For The Brown and White, I’m Yamelin Jaquez.