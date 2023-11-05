The Brown & White Weekly: 11/05/23

Specialty contributor, Isabella Insingo runs through the week in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

Two Lehigh students are bringing some fresh changes to campus.

If you visit the third floor of Johnson Hall, you’ll find a new student-run fridge filled with a variety of different vegetables.

Juniors Diana Ngyuen and Maeve McGowan partnered with the Southside Permaculture Park and the Health and Wellness Center to make produce more available on campus.

The fridge gets restocked weekly from the garden on 232 Summit Street.

Roads are about to get a lot safer at least according to the Lehigh University Police Department.

Police chief Jason Schiffer is working with the city of Bethlehem to implement traffic-calming measures on Packer Avenue.

The measures are part of the Pedestrian Experience Connections Initiative, which aims to improve pedestrian safety and implement a car-free zone on campus. The plan, which began in 2018, was originally delayed due to the pandemic.

On to sports, Lehigh men’s basketball is gearing up for the new season after a tough exit in last year’s playoffs. Their first game is against Cornell on November 6 but the Patriot League season does not start until January.

Juniors Keith Higgins Jr. and Tyler Whitney-Sidney were recognized as two of the best players in the league and were on the All-Patriot League team heading into the season.

After Cornell, the team will travel to play Penn State and North Carolina, two teams that are some of the strongest in the country.

The team is confident in their preseason preparations.

