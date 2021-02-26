Lehigh wrestling won their fourth straight EIWA Championship and qualified all 10 wrestlers for Nationals at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania today.

No fans? No problem. The Mountain Hawks performed just fine without them, taking home four individual titles, with the other six finishing in the top six.

125-pounder Jaret Lane, 133-pounder Malyke Hines, 197-pounder Jake Jakobsen and 285-pounder Jordan Wood all took home first place. Lane, Hines and Jakobsen were all first-timers, while Wood won his fourth individual championship. He’s the fifth person in school history to be a four-time winner and he’s the first EIWA heavyweight to win four titles.

149-pounder Jimmy Hoffman had a strong day but came up short in the finals. 157-pounder Luca Frinzi lost the first match of the day but wrestled back to finish in fourth place. 165-pounder Brian Meyer took home third place. 174-pounder Jake Logan finished in fourth place after a medical forfeit. 184-pounder Dylan Ammerman hasn’t wrestled in over a year, was 0-0 this whole season, came out tonight and took fifth place.

Wood also won the Fletcher Trophy, which is awarded to the wrestler who has the most EIWA Tournament career points. Jakobsen won the Sheridan Award for finishing with the most falls. Head coach Pat Santoro was named EIWA Coach of the Year for the second straight time. It was his sixth time taking home the award.

Jake Jakobsen spoke with The Brown and White earlier this week and said when wrestling lost the EIWAs in 2017, they would win four in a row for Santoro. Tonight, that goal was accomplished.

Before today’s tournament, the Mountain Hawks went 3-4 on the season, not having many matches to showcase their talent. Tonight they once again proved that they’re still the same team.