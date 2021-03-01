BREAKING: Gov. Tom Wolf lifts restrictions on out-of-state travel and revises guidelines for in-person gatherings

On March 1, Gov. Tom Wolf lifted out-of-state travel restrictions and revised the mitigation order on gatherings in Pennsylvania.

The decline in COVID-19 cases and the installation of PA’s vaccination plan have influenced the Wolf administration’s decision to allow increased gathering sizes and to open PA borders.

“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery,” Wolf said in a press release.

The revised mitigation plan includes an allowance of 15 percent of maximum occupancy for indoor events, regardless of venue size; an allowance of 20% of maximum occupancy for outdoor events, regardless of venue size; and lifting of out-of-state travel restrictions.

The changes to maximum occupancy of both indoor and outdoor venues must only be permitted if attendees and workers can adhere to the six-foot physical distancing requirement.

Despite these changes, Wolf said citizens must remain cautious as variants emerge and the spread of COVID-19 continues in PA communities.

“Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated,” Wolf said.