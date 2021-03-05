In an update to a Feb. 25 email to graduates and families of the classes of 2020 and 2021, the university has announced plans for an in-person commencement between May 21 and 24.

Lehigh intends to host three separate in-person ceremonies. Independent ceremonies are to be held for the undergraduate classes of 2020 and 2021 and a joint ceremony will be held for the graduate students from both years.

Students are expected to be able to have two guests, per graduate. All ceremonies will be live streamed for additional friends and family.

According to the email, the weekend will begin with a single virtual commencement address for all graduates on Friday, May 21. The address will feature former NASA astronaut and Lehigh engineering and mechanics professor, Terry Hart, ‘68.

The virtual commencement address will be followed by an in-person ceremony for both graduate student classes of 2020 and 2021 at Goodman Stadium.

The in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will be held on Saturday, May 22.

The final ceremony of the weekend will be held for the undergraduate class of 2021, on Monday, May 24.

Additional ceremonies may be held for both the class of 2020 and 2021 based on the number of graduates and CDC, state and local guidelines at the time of graduation. The tentative ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. on May 22 and 2 p.m. on May 24 for the class of 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Each graduate will be required to RSVP by April 26 to confirm their attendance for the in-person ceremony.

“While these ceremonies will look different from our traditional celebration, we are glad to be able to offer an opportunity to bring our community together to safely celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments,” President Simon said in the email. “We hope you are able to join your Lehigh community to observe this milestone.”