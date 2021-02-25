BREAKING: University plans for in-person commencement in May 2021

In a Feb. 25, email to the parents and families of Lehigh students, University Communications announced plans to host an in-person commencement ceremony in May 2021.

Due to the cancellation of last year’s commencement due to COVID-19, the ceremony is to include both the class of 2020 and the class of 2021.

Logistical details for the ceremony are to be released in the coming month, the email said.

“Lehigh is currently planning in-person Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 in accordance with state and local health and safety protocols,” the update said. “These ceremonies will look different from our traditional celebration.”

