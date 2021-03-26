Aarsenio Perry identifies himself as a crier.

“I truly believe in people being able to share and express their emotions, to be vulnerable and to be just authentically them,” he said. “I always try to create spaces for that.”

As the assistant dean and director of Student Engagement, Perry has embraced his role through that lens and gained admiration and respect from fellow colleagues and students.

Perry works in Lehigh’s Office of Student Engagement, overseeing leadership, education, organizations and programs across campus.

“Mainly what we do is provide extracurricular experiences for students,” Perry said. “So we think about all the things that happen outside of the classroom. Our job is to make sure the students have a vibrant campus life.”

Perry attended Mississippi State University initially as a business major, but switched his major to educational psychology with an emphasis on counselor education at the end of his sophomore year.

Perry said throughout his undergraduate experience, he developed a strong interest in student affairs and higher education.

He went on to attend graduate school at the University of Central Arkansas.

While attending a student affairs conference his final year in Arkansas, Perry said he was contacted by Lehigh’s former director of Student Activities during the conference. He then interviewed for a position within the Office of Student Engagement.

Perry said his job interview felt like a conversation and made him feel at home.

“I was like, ‘You know what? Let me give this a try,’” he said. “I pray about everything, so that was something I did. I prayed about if this is the right place for me to be, I will feel at peace with it.”

Perry said after a positive impression of the school and the role he would be stepping into, he was elated when Lehigh offered him a job. He moved to Allentown in 2013 and began working at Lehigh that June.

Nick Christy, assistant director of Student Affairs and Programming and Student Center Facilities, works alongside Perry and said working with him has been a wonderful experience.

“He has such an amazing skillset and ability to be with people, to connect with people and really inspire them,” Christy said.

Alfredo Ramirez, assistant director for Clubs and Organizations through Student Affairs, said Perry has been a great supervisor and life mentor.

Ramirez said Perry is a positive presence in the office.

“He brings such intellect and thought and intentionality into the conversations that he’s in,” Ramirez said.

Perry said being able to interact with all students is his favorite aspect of his job.

He said he is grateful since some offices are limited to the students they interact with.

“That has made my time at Lehigh feel more worthwhile just because I get to see so much of the student body and get to hear different perspectives about how people are experiencing Lehigh,” he said.

Christy said he comes into all spaces at Lehigh being his true, authentic self and students really connect with that.

“His kindness and compassion are, I think, unmatched on this campus,” Christy said.

The pandemic, however, has brought challenges to Perry’s role.

He said it has been difficult since they are a “student-facing office,” and the restrictions and guidelines have prohibited the office from providing the type of programs and experiences he hoped for.

“Throughout this time, I think there have been a lot of difficult moments, loss and grieving,” Perry said. “I really want people to know to not be so hard on themselves and to know that they are enough. A lot of times in life we can be our own worst critics, but sometimes we have to just say, ‘You know what, I woke up today and if that’s the only thing I was able to do, that’s good enough for today and I will give myself grace so that I can make it to the next thing.’”