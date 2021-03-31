Junior cross country runner Jamie Zamrin, who finished in 12th place at the Patriot League Championships on March 5, was recently named to the Second-Team All-Patriot League for her performance.

Zamrin, who raced to a 20:35.2 finish, is one of seven women who received Second-Team honors. Zamrin had the best time of any Mountain Hawk on the day.

The route at the Patriot League Championship was on a road course throughout Goodman Campus, so Zamrin and her teammates were familiar with the terrain.

“That race was incredibly difficult and competitive, so when I was in the race all I wanted was to receive a medal,” Zamrin said.

Zamrin said she was proud of her team’s accomplishments because of how inconsistent this season has been. She said just being able to compete in the Patriot League Championship was a rewarding and relieving experience.

Although the team receives short breaks throughout the school year, with their last break occurring in October, they primarily train throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons.

As Zamrin shifts gears into outdoor track, where she competes as a distance runner, her training shifts as well. Zamrin said the team tends to get more specific with their training regiments based on what events they run. Running long-distance, Zamrin’s training will focus on more repeats and longer reps with a smaller group.

“This season is really exciting for me because I’m looking forward to running the 5k and possibly the 10k, so I’m just excited to learn how to race the 10k and to move into upper mileage training,” Zamrin said.

Zamrin said her ultimate goal is to place at the Patriot League Championship for outdoor track, which means she must finish within the top eight runners. She said in order for her to improve her 10k race, she must improve her mental fitness.

Zamrin said she hopes to hone in on the skills she already has in the 5k to help her place in the 10k.

Junior Martina Sell, Zamrin’s teammate on cross country and track, said Zamrin is a driven and supportive teammate.

“Jamie (Zamrin) really pushes everyone around her to be better and keeps a high level of competitiveness on the team,” Sell said. “She definitely works really hard during practices and training and races even harder, and she goes into each competition with a competitive mindset.”

Junior Natalie Condon said Zamrin’s dedication and work ethic pay off as she constantly pushes herself at practice and in her races.

“She plays a really good leadership role on the team whether it’s not being afraid to speak up about any team dynamic issues or spreading positive energy by sending motivational quotes before practice and meets,” Condon said.

Zamrin said she is learning how to adapt to the mentality that COVID-19 has pushed onto her and her teammates.

Prior to COVID-19, the team never had to worry about whether or not they would have a race next weekend. However, now there are new elements of uncertainty, Zamrin said.

“Without COVID getting to a race was never a question,” Zamrin said. “There’s always a race next weekend and you always know there’s going to be another race.”

Zamrin said the mindset has changed from shaking off a bad race to realizing that every single race matters because it’s uncertain that everyone will be able to get to the starting line the next week.

The shift in mindset has affected the team’s outlook on their season. Zamrin said the team is more grateful this year for its practices and meets.

Zamrin said the team’s biggest competitors will be Bucknell University, Lafayette College, and Boston University. However, she said there are several strong individual runners from all different schools.