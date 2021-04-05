BREAKING: Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout enters phase 1B

As of April 5, individuals who fall within the categories of phase 1B, specified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes people living in congregate settings not specified as long-term care facilities, and those working in congregate care settings who were not otherwise eligible during phase 1A.

Additionally, food and agricultural, postal service, education, manufacturing, public transit and grocery store workers will now qualify to receive the vaccine.

First responders, clergy members, and individuals working in early childhood education or adult day care centers may also be vaccinated at this stage.

Pennsylvanians falling within phase 1C will be eligible for vaccination on April 12. By April 19, all individuals ages 16 and up will be permitted to receive the vaccine.

Those who would like to receive the vaccine before April 19 can check their eligibility status on the Department of Health’s website.