After defeating Navy in a doubleheader at home, Lehigh baseball fell short of its goal of securing a three-game weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon at Max Bishop Stadium.

Falling to the Midshipmen 7-2 in the third and final game of the weekend, the Mountain Hawks, now with a record of 18-15, still clinched the series on Saturday with two prior victories over Navy at J. David Walker Field.

On Sunday, Lehigh was unable to harness their stellar offense showcased earlier in the weekend as Navy pitching kept the Mountain Hawks at bay for four innings, allowing just a single run to be scored.

After Navy struck first in the bottom of the first inning, freshman infielder Tyler Young’s single allowed senior outfielder Quinn McKenna to score in the top of the second.

Navy retaliated, scoring twice during the third inning against junior pitcher Matt Stamford) to establish a 3-1 lead. The Midshipmen later launched further into the lead, extending the gap to six points following two RBI singles and a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.

Lehigh had their best chance to score earlier in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, bases were loaded after the Midshipmen walked three straight Mountain Hawks, but McKenna was struck out, ending the inning.

In the top of the ninth, McKenna was able to strike and earn the Mountain Hawks an RBI, shrinking the Navy lead by one run. The momentum was short-lived as junior Chase Carlson (grounded out to end the game in a Navy triumph.

The Mountain Hawks are set to wrap up Patriot League play next weekend with a three-game series against Holy Cross beginning on May 8. Sitting in first place in the south division, Lehigh is still looking to clinch the top overall seed in the Patriot League Tournament.