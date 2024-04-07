Lehigh baseball sweeps Bucknell in Sunday doubleheader

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks baseball team swept the Bucknell Bison by scores of 6-4 and 6-5 in a doubleheader Sunday at J. David Walker Field in Bethlehem.
Bucknell had won seven of the last eight matchups coming into the day.
Lehigh snapped a four-game losing streak.
More to come.
