Lehigh men’s lacrosse senior long-stick midfielder Teddy Leggett is just one of 20 Division 1 men’s lacrosse players to be up for the SENIOR CLASS AWARD. The acronym stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

While the winner won’t be announced until the 2021 Men’s Lacrosse Championship in May, Leggett recognizes the honor of being up for this prestigious award.

“It’s just a tremendous thing to be nominated for as there are so many great players that have won it in the past and that are nominated with me,” Leggett said.

The Senior CLASS Award has been presented each year – with the exception of 2020 – since 2007. It is considered one of the most prestigious prizes in college lacrosse because it honors the complete person, not just the lacrosse player.

The two-time captain not only excels on the field but off as well. Leggett is a three-time Second Team All-Patriot League honoree. He also holds a 3.39 GPA in bioengineering. A Vaughan, Ontario native, Leggett has had the chance to also play for the Candian Men’s National Team.

“I am proud and excited for Teddy,” said associate head coach Will Scudder. “His work ethic and enthusiasm have remained unchanged since I met him. He has always been the first to enter [and]last to leave from day one… That mentality has not only contributed to our success this season but will lay the foundation for our culture for years to come.”

In a season with so much uncertainty, it has been critically important that the leaders of the team step up and act as role models.

“Throughout my time here, I have had a ton of great people to look up to,” Leggett said. “When I was an underclassman, my teammates constantly went out of their way to help me – I strive to model their leadership.”

Scudder said he holds himself to such a high standard that it makes it easier to hold his teammates accountable.

“He is the hardest-working, most driven player I have ever had the fortune to coach,” Scudder said.

Junior attacker Matt Marker also recognizes the amount of work that Leggett puts in at perfecting his craft.

“Teddy is known for the amount of extra work that he puts in on his own time; his dedication to improvement is contagious,” Marker said. “ Being a teammate of [his]for the past few years, it’s evident that he does whatever it takes to succeed.”

Leggett and his team will look to win their first game in the NCAA Tournament when they take on Rutgers at 2:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia.