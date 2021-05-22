A Bethlehem man has been charged in the knifepoint rape of a Lehigh University student that ocurred in May 2020, The Morning Call reported.

Clement Swaby, 34, has also been accused of sex crimes that happened in off-campus apartments at Layafette College, as well as a suspect in sexual assault cases in Florida, The Morning Call said.

A Lehigh student, who lived on the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, woke up on May 19, 2020, to Swaby crouching outside her bedroom door before he raped her as he held a butcher knife, The Morning Call said.

Swaby was charged after DNA samples taken from the victim, matched swabs authorities took from Swaby in March.

Swaby has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, burglary and possessing an instrument of crime and terroristic threats in the Lehigh case.

Swaby has been detained in Northampton County Jail under a $300,000 bail after breaking into the apartment of two Lafayette Students on March 5.

Swaby worked as an Uber and Lyft driver, so authorities are concerned there may be other sexual assault victims.