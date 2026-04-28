LUPD issue warning after threat made to student

UPDATE:

The Lehigh University Police Department has identified and contacted the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident and confirmed the driver is a high school student from the Catasauqua area, according to an updated HawkWatch alert.

The email stated police officers interviewed the driver about the reported threats. The driver has been banned from university property and will face additional criminal charges if they return to campus.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact LUPD.

Original Reporting

The Lehigh University Police Department issued a Clery Act timely warning Tuesday night after a student was threatened by individuals in a vehicle on E. Packer Avenue, according to a HawkWatch alert.

According to the report, two males in a black two-door BMW sedan approached a student and engaged in a brief conversation, during which one of the individuals made verbal threats of violence. The email stated the incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the unit block of E. Packer Avenue, between the University Walkway and Webster Street.

According to the email, the vehicle — a 2024 BMW M4 Competition with matte black paint, black wheels and a temporary New Jersey registration plate, 417567V — left campus shortly after the encounter. University camera footage indicates the same vehicle has been on campus at least three times since April 18.

LUPD is actively investigating and attempting to identify and contact the driver, the email stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.