Burglary under investigation on Vine Street

The Lehigh University Police Department is investigating a burglary at 472 Vine St. after officers initially responded to the building Wednesday morning for a report of a property damage, according to a Hawk Watch alert.

The email stated that police were called to the location shortly after 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered evidence around 4 p.m. indicating that an unknown individual had entered the building without authorization and attempted to force entry into a secondary locked room.

The incident was then reclassified from property damage to burglary.

According to LUPD, the burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between the afternoon of Feb. 27 and today.

The email also stated that at this time, it’s unclear whether any property was stolen, and there’s no suspect description available. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Campus Safety encourages community members to lock exterior doors and office spaces when leaving, avoid allowing unknown individuals to enter card-access buildings and report suspicious activity to LUPD at 610-758-4200.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.