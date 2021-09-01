Student approached by male asking for sexual acts and exposing himself

A student was approached by a male who asked for sexual acts and exposed his genitals around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The incident occurred on Morton Street near Saxbys Coffee and Tulum, according to a HawkWatch alert.

The student was walking west on Morton Street when the male, who was driving west, stopped in the middle of the road and asked for a cigarette. The male proceeded to pull over to the side of the road and asked for sexual acts and exposed himself.

The male then drove off towards Brodhead Avenue, turning right.

The vehicle was described as a brown SUV, possibly a 2005-2015 Dodge. The incident is under investigation by LUPD and the Bethlehem Police Department.