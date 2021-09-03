The university is currently at risk of running out of isolation housing for students by this weekend or early next week, Provost Nathan Urban announced at today’s faculty senate meeting.

Urban said at the meeting that the school currently has around 200 beds available for students on campus. Urban said other options are currently being explored including densifying current isolation housing and renting local hotel rooms.

There are currently 207 active cases of COVID-19 according to the university COVID-19 dashboard. 159 of those cases are among students living in residence halls and 48 are among students living off campus. Students who live off campus are not given isolation housing by the university.

This weekend two former Greek houses, which are currently empty, will be used for isolation housing, he said.

Urban said the university is in the process of securing hotel rooms for additional students who test positive.

To assist with the process of relocating students, Urban said the university will utilize volunteers to walk or drive students to their housing location.

Urban said the issue of isolation housing is the most urgent concern right now.